NEWPORT—A Newport man was arrested after police reports say he allegedly asked his juvenile daughter to send him explicit pictures and to watch him perform a “sexual act” on Tuesday, July 21.
Newport Police Officers identified the male as Derrick Price, 38, Angela Circle. He was charged with solicitation of a minor.
On Tuesday, Captain Matthew Elliott spoke with a female subject regarding text messages that her 14-year-old granddaughter received from Price.
The female showed officers text messages where Price asked his daughter to come to the basement and watch him perform sexual acts.
Price also asked for explicit pictures of his daughter or her friends.
The female said her granddaughter felt uncomfortable receiving the messages from her father and told her what happened.
Captain Jason Ramsey is investigating the incident.
Price was later arrested near the 440 Truck Stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.