The good news for one man was that initial reports that he was shot were wrong, however, the bad news for him was he was no match for barbed wire during an ill-advised escape attempt.
According to a report filed by Cocke County Sheriff Lt. Zachary Magouirk, he was dispatched Friday to Dollar General on Highway 160 on reports of a man running down the roadway that had possibly been shot. The caller called back and stated that the man’s girlfriend had gotten into a Honda Accord and was traveling toward Newport on Highway 160.
Deputy Jacob Sutton was able to locate the vehicle on Waxwing Road and and the female, identified as Loretta Sparks, stated her husband, James Sparks, had possibly been shot while in Hamblen County but she was unsure because he did not want to cooperate to get help as he had active warrants for his arrest.
She stated her husband had taken her phone and ran down Highway 160 before getting into a vehicle with another person on Waxwing Road.
According to the report, due to concerns for James Sparks’ safety, Mrs. Sparks’ phone was pinged by dispatch and his location was determined to be near the end of Vincent Hollow Road. A man matching his description was located, but told deputies his name was Robert Sutton and that he had not been shot.
However, Lt. Magouirk arrived on scene and, according to his report, was able to identify the man as James Sparks, who was checked for injuries, taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail for active warrants out of Cocke County for two probation violations, violation of sex offender registry and failure to comply with child support.
But Sparks wasn’t content apparently to go quietly to jail.
According to the report, once at the jail he attempted to flee on foot from the patrol car after being asked to step out. However, he only made it a short distance before encountering barbed wire between a pair of storage buildings on jail property. Still not apparently deterred, Sparks is reported to have attempted to jump through the barbed wire while handcuffed behind his back, causing minor lacerations to his arms and legs.
Sparks was cleared by the jail nurse before being turned over to jail custody.
He was charged with two counts of probation violation, evading arrest, failure to comply with child support and criminal impersonation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.