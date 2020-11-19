NEWPORT—The 15th Annual Boys & Girls Club auction will look different this year due to COVID-19.
No in person auction will be held, but instead all bidding will take place online.
The same great items will be available including vacation packages, gift baskets, land, cars and much more.
The online auction officially opens on November 27. Bids may be placed through December 12 at 11:59 p.m.
Winning bids will be announced at noon the following day.
Items will be available for pick up at 531 Bailey St. Newport, TN 37821, on December 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To view items and register to bid, visit https://NewportAuction2020.ggo.bid.
All proceeds from the auction go to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley, specifically the Newport Club.
For more information or to donate an item contact Will Marshall at 423-623-6536.
