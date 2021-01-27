NEWPORT—After 32 years with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Derrick Woods officially said goodbye Friday, Jan. 8 at a party with his friends, family and colleagues. The celebration of Woods’ career was held in the ballroom of the Quality Inn in Newport.
Woods accepted a position near the end of 2020 at the Tennessee Highway Safety Office as the East Tennessee Law Enforcement Liaison. The Highway Safety Office also named Woods the 2020 East Tennessee Deputy of the Year.
“Might have been 15 or so [employees] when I started, it wasn’t many,” said Woods of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re at 90 now; full time, 90 employees, Sheriff’s Department and Jail. That’s how much we’ve grown.
“I have not been the star of the team, but I can assure you I have been a good teammate that made you feel important and put you before myself. I am honored to have worked over three decades at the Sheriff’s Office and humbled to have been the Chief Deputy. But the most important title that has always mattered to me and will continue to matter is servant for the people. Thank you and God bless you and this beautiful county.”
Several of Woods’ colleagues, including Sheriff Armando Fontes, spoke about their time with him and their memories of his more than 30 years with the force, from cramming five deputies into a Pontiac Sunfire to buying CVS out of all their Girl Scout Cookies.
“He’s good to work with, and I’m sure he’ll continue to be good to work with in his new endeavor, and I’m just proud to say I knew him when he came,” said Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults. “I just wish him the best, and I’m proud to see him be able to move forward in his life and maybe get to spend a little more time with his family.”
Woods’ family members who could not attend in person were able to join a Zoom call to congratulate him and wish him luck moving forward.
Woods received gifts from his peers, and one of his colleagues presented him with a customized challenge-coin plaque bearing a Spartan helmet and a quote from Woods himself: “Friends must work together and respectfully disagree when necessary and continue to move forward.”
Woods spoke in short about his new position with the THSO.
“I started my new job and one lady in Nashville called me a rookie, and I kind of liked to hear that,” Woods said. “It’s been a long time since I heard that. It kind of inspired me.”
