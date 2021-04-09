NEWPORT—As news of the death of retired Judge J. Kenneth Porter earlier this week reverberated throughout the area, tributes to the well-known jurist quickly began to pour in.
Porter, a lifelong resident of Cocke County, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at his North Street residence, one day before his 87th birthday.
He was born at the family’s Lincoln Avenue home, the younger of two sons of local attorney John Calhoun Porter, and his wife, the former Bessie Crouch. They, along with Porter’s older brother, John Crouch Porter and his wife, the former Louise Wall, and a brother-in-law Edward Rhodes, Jr., preceded him in death.
He received his elementary education at Newport Grammar School and graduated from Cocke County High School in 1952.
A lifelong Baptist, Porter joined Newport’s First Baptist Church at age 9 and remained a faithful, committed member for the rest of his life. While in high school, he was Youth Pastor his senior year, and later served as Superintendent of the Young Marrieds class.
He entered the University of Tennessee that summer and earned an undergraduate degree in Business Administration and Accounting, then began his studies at the University of Tennessee School of Law, graduating in March of 1957 as first in his class.
While in law school, he was awarded the Order of the Coif and served as editor of the Law Review.
By this time, Porter had married his high school sweetheart, the former Janet Rhodes. The young couple returned to Newport where he went into practice with his father in an office upstairs at the old Merchants and Planters Bank.
When the old Southern Methodist Church, on the corner of Mims Avenue and Broadway, was sold, most of the structure was demolished. However the back part of the building remained and the late Dr. William B. Robinson purchased it for his office. Robinson later sold the site to the Porters who moved their office there.
Porter practiced civil and criminal law with his father for 17 years and later with Attorney Clyde A. Dunn.
Porter, who came from a Republican background, also became active in the local Republican Party, serving on the Cocke County Executive Committee and in the Young Republicans. He eventually served two terms in the Tennessee General Assembly, both as a Representative and as a Senator.
In 1974, he ran for the Fourth Judicial Judgeship. In a hard-fought battle, he defeated incumbent George R. Shepherd, who had held the position for 32 years. Porter was later elected for a second term and always took pride in the fact that less than one percent of his decisions were reversed on appeal.
Upon his retirement from his judgeship, fellow attorney and law partner Ben W. Hooper II was appointed to the position. On Wednesday morning, Hooper reflected on his lifelong friendship with Porter.
“I have known Kenneth since I was five years old. I grew up on College Street, and an alley connected me with his home on Iris Place. Once Kenneth offered me a nickel for my tricycle, and I took his offer, with visions of a Grapette or a popsicle from Fred Campbell’s nearby store dancing in my head. Later that day, my dad asked me the whereabouts of my tricycle. By the time we got to the Porters, Ken already had the wheels removed!
“When I look back on my career, I realize Kenneth had as big an impact and involvement on what I did than anybody. When he was Senator and decided to resign to run for the judgeship, he asked me if I was going to run for the senate and I said, ‘No, I’m not.’ Kenneth said, “I’m running, and I want you to take my place in the Senate.’ I really wasn’t interested, but he convinced me, and I did. Then he decided to retire as judge, and he and Rex Ogle insisted I run for that position.
“Our friendship was 100 percent pure. Kenneth Porter was one of the smartest, boldest people I have ever known. I don’t think he feared anybody. Be it an ant or an elephant, he hit both with the same velocity.
“He was the easiest person to practice law in front of. It wasn’t hard to meet his expectations. If he looked over the top of his glasses and asked, ‘Do you understand that?’, you’d better. If you didn’t, he would certainly explain it to you. His death leaves an empty spot.”
In the early 1970s, then Cocke County Executive Lonnie Butler found himself as a co-defendant in a high profile case. Butler remembered, “Judge Porter was my attorney. While I had known him somewhat prior to that situation, we became close friends during that time. I found him respectful of everyone, and he was kind enough to allow me to help prepare our case. He always found time to sit down and discuss the matter, and it flattered me that he did so. It was one of the best learning experiences I have ever known.
“Judge Porter had a magnificent mind and could cut through the extraneous to the core of the matter. We won our case.
“Over the years we stayed in touch. When I was principal at Cosby High School, he arranged for Dr. Nat Winston, who was running for Tennessee’s governorship, to speak at the Cosby High graduation exercises in 1974.”
Porter’s interest and dedication to the local school systems remained intact throughout his life. In 2003, the Cocke County Education Foundation recognized his success in his chosen field and his support of Cocke County schools at their annual Celebrate Our Success banquet.
During Porter’s time on the bench, Joyce Clark served as his secretary and recalled, “When Kenneth was elected judge, he asked me if I would help him out temporarily until he could find someone. Twenty years later, we both retired.
“It was a tremendously interesting job. We traveled to court in six counties: Cocke, Sevier, Jefferson, Hancock, Grainger and Union. At times it was a fun job, at other times it was sad. He was always fair and stern and was well respected for that. I have lost a close personal friend as well.”
Another friend and fellow law partner is Clyde A. Dunn, who came to know Porter at UT. Dunn said, “Kenneth Porter achieved success not only in high school but also at UT where he was elected president of SAE and excelled and received numerous honors while in law school.
“He certainly served our community publicly as a representative, a senator, and a judge. When he ran for circuit judge, only three lawyers in the six counties he served would support him because of the then-politics. After he thwarted an attempt to block the primary, he ended up winning each and every precinct in all six counties.
“He was later nominated for a federal judgeship, and, but for false information disseminated about him by the head of the Senate Judicial Committee, he would have been named to a federal judgeship.
“During the past 50 years, I have known him as a friend, law partner, golfer, and as an attorney practicing in his court. My primary characterization of Kenneth is that he was firm, but fair, a straight shooter, and above all, a fighter with a will to succeed in all his endeavors. His familiar quote about himself was, ‘Sometimes wrong, but never in doubt.’
“This community has lost a true gentleman and legendary personality whose contributions to our area will be greatly missed.”
Younger lawyers and judges also held Porter in high regard, including Judge Carter S. Moore, who issued the following statement:
“Judge Porter was always generous with his time. His input was invaluable to me when I took the bench. When not discussing the practice of law or how to be a decent judge, our conversations often turned to music, as we shared a love of acoustic music. I will miss Judge Porter.”
Judge Rex Henry Ogle added his praises.
“Like so many others, I am devastated over the loss of my mentor as a lawyer and young judge. Judge Porter always had time for me, and I will appreciate that forever.
“Judge Porter simply required us to be prepared and to be on time to court. He was just great. If you were prepared, he would give you the best trial ever.
“I will always remember two things about Judge Porter. First, he always said, “In court, never let anyone force you to make a decision you are not ready to make, and secondly, and most importantly, I’ll remember to my dying day...he said, ‘When all else fails, do your duty.’ That was Kenneth Porter.
“His influence on the legal system is amazing. Our counties are in mourning. The Fourth Judicial District is a much better place to live because of Judge Kenneth Porter. I say that from the bottom of my heart.”
District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn said, “Judge Porter was an excellent jurist, he read and knew the law, and expected other lawyers to read and know the law as well. I learned a lot from him. I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the Honorable Judge Porter.”
More tributes have come from lifelong friends, such as Christine Jones Gorman Valentine and George Clark.
Valentine said, “My friendship with Kenneth stretches back over 80 years. He was so much fun in school. I remember he couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket, and when we were in Mrs. Little’s music class, we would get so tickled that many times we had to stay after school. Growing up on Iris Place, we played basketball together and had such good times.
Our neighborhood was filled with children close in age: the Porter boys, Diane Neas, Estelle Jones, Bob Parrott, Charlotte Nan Jones. We rigged up a basketball goal on a big oak tree in back of our house. I have many good memories.”
Another close personal friend is Dr. George Clark, who shared the following memories and thoughts. “It’s awfully hard to say goodbye to a friend of 82 years. I’ve never known anyone longer than I knew Kenneth. We met in Mrs. Bill Starr’s kindergarten, and our friendship has never wavered. We used to ride our bikes to City Park and lie on the tennis courts waiting for the pool to open.
“Kenneth was a man with a superb intellect. Another friend, upon learning of Kenneth’s death, said to me, ‘We’ve lost a magnificent mind and a great man.’ I totally agree with that sentiment. It’s hard for me to wrap my mind around the fact that he is gone.”
Porter is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janet Rhodes Porter, of the home, one daughter Janie Porter of Nashville, one son James Kenneth Porter, Jr. and Paula King of Dandridge, grandson James Kenneth (Trey) Porter of San Antonio, Texas, granddaughter Katie Porter Fischer and her husband Michael of Knoxville, the mother of his grandchildren Kathy L. Porter of Sevierville, sisters-in-law JoAnn Rhodes of Dandridge and Evelyn Rhodes of Newport, several nieces and nephews, many cousins, and a host of friends.
Private graveside services were held Friday in Union Cemetery, Newport.
Memorial gifts can be made to a charity of your choice.
Manes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
