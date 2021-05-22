COCKE COUNTY—Members of the County Board of Education recently met and approved several large expenditures for maintenance projects across the county.
Funds to cover the expenses associated with the projects will come from ESSER 2.0 money provided by the Federal Government. The County School System received more than $6 million in the second stimulus package to be used for COVID related improvements to schools and general maintenance.
Board members approved a bid from Southern Refrigeration Corporation for new ionization units at all county schools. The cost of the units totaled more than $124,000.
Schools will also receive air purifiers in the new year. A bid from Johnstone Supply was approved at $213 per unit, for a total of $21,300.
Federal funds will also be used for a new gym floor at Cosby High and Elementary. Board members approved a bid of $169,998 from Finchum Sports Floors, LLC for replacement of the flooring.
The next expenditure approved during the meeting was for plumbing repairs at Parrottsville Elementary. Board member Richard Coggins made a motion, which was seconded by Otha Rolen, to accept the bid of $43,100 from RJ Vassar & Sons Plumbing.
Several schools will have new roof coating applied over the summer months, thanks to the stimulus dollars. The board accepted the lowest bid of $89,531 from Brockwell Construction Co. Inc., for roof coating at Cosby Elementary, Cosby High, Cosby Vocational School, Edgemont, Centerview, Parrottsville, Del Rio, Cocke County High School and the CTE Center.
Three roofs will be completely replaced by Ridge Roofing at a price of $123,750.
Buildings receiving new roofs include portions of Cocke County High School, the Navy Junior ROTC building and Annex at CCHS.
Another large expenditure approved during the meeting was for new HVAC units and eight schools. Otha Rolen made the motion to approve the best bid of $310,801 from TN Mechanical and Industrial LLC. Board member Jimmy Stokely provided a second to the motion, which passed unanimously. CCHS, Centerview, Edgemont, Cosby, Smoky Mountain, Del Rio and Grassy Fork will be the beneficiaries of the new units.
Board members approved several out-of-town and overnight field trips for the end of the school year and summer months. They also approved the usage of county buses for Newport Grammar School, as well as the usage of county facilities.
Before meeting’s end, the board voted to remove the mask requirement on Cocke County School System grounds effective May 23, 2021.
They also agreed to allow Director Manney Moore to continue his discussions with Rural Medical to establish and on-site clinic at CCHS.
