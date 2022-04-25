Cocke County voters have until this Thursday, April 28, to cast a ballot during Early Voting for the May County Primary. All Cocke County registered voters may participate in Early Voting at the Early Voting Site at 157 Western Plaza Dr, Newport.
Early Voting hours this week are Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and open later the last day, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.
Voters who wait until Election Day, May 3, to vote must vote at their assigned polling place with Election Day voting hours 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on May 3. Voters who wait until Election Day to vote and who do not know where their polling place is may use the Tennessee voter lookup tool online at GoVoteTN.gov.
Registered voters must bring photo ID issued by Tennessee state government or federal government. Out-of-state driver licenses cannot be accepted. The voter registration card is not required to be shown during voting.
