DEL RIO—A Knoxville couple sustained serious injuries following a motorcycle accident on East Highway 25/70 on Saturday, June 13.
Several first responders were dispatched to the area of East Highway 25/70 near Trendsetter Way in reference to the accident at 3:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, THP troopers learned David Broadwater, 67, and Karen Verklas, 56, both of Knoxville, were traveling east on East Highway 25/70 when Broadwater lost control of his 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
A witness to the wreck said it appeared Verklas, who was a passenger, fell from the motorcycle and Broadwater was trying to keep her from falling.
Both were transported to the UT Medical Center.
