CENTERVIEW—The Centerview Volunteer Fire Department will hold a benefit on May 29, starting at 3 p.m.
The benefit will be held at the Centerview Ruritan Club building located on Hwy 160 in Newport.
Entertainment will be provided by the Carson Creek Singers, Stone Mountain and the Bybee Beats.
Admission is $5 per person, and children under the age of 10 are admitted free of charge.
There will be food items for sale including hot dogs, soup beans and cornbread, nachos and cheese, and chili cheese nachos.
An auction will be held starting at 6 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Linda M. Holt and Ruble’s Barber Shop.
Come out and support the Centerview VFD.
