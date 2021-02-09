NEWPORT—The Newport Police Department made a number of DUI arrests over the weekend.
One charged following wreck
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rankin Road and Smith Street concerning a single vehicle accident at 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Patrolman Joshyua Shults observed 2000 Toyota RAV on its side with the driver, identified as Michael W. France, 44, Elena Lane, trapped inside the vehicle.
Officers removed France from the vehicle and learned he was uninjured.
According to the report, France had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, an odor of alcohol about his person and was unsteady on his feet.
Officers administered a field sobriety test to France and he performed poorly on all tests given. France was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and failure to exercise due care.
Male wrecks into ditch
On Sunday, Feb. 7, officers were dispatched to the Backway Inn concerning a vehicle that was stuck in a ditch.
Patrolman Lindsey Laughter made contact with Tracy L. Moore, 48, Cottage Way, who said he accidentally drove his car forward instead of backwards which caused his vehicle to drive over cinder block wall leaving it hanging over a ditch.
According to the report, Moore had an odor of alcohol about his person and admitted to consuming two beers prior to the incident.
Moore was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence.
Ellison charged following traffic stop
A Newport woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop in Newport on Sunday, Feb. 7.
Patrolman Joshyua Shults conducted a traffic stop after he observed a vehicle swerving on West Highway 25/70.
At that time, officers made contact with the driver identified as Cindy Ellison, 39, Carson Springs Road, who had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol about her person.
Officers administered a field sobriety test to Ellison and she performed poorly on all tests given.
Ellison was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
