Diabetes? Perhaps you have just been diagnosed, and you need to learn more. Or perhaps you have had it for years, and you need a little encouragement. The series, Take Charge of Your Diabetes, is for you!
Join UT Extension Agent Jessica Gardner and Tennessee Department of Health Health Educator, Airika Actouka as they explore concerns associated with managing Diabetes on a daily basis.
Take Charge of your Diabetes program is an evidence based programs based of years of research. Participants will gain skills necessary to self-manage their diabetes.
The classes will be at the Senior Center March 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 11, 18 at 10:00 A.M. The Series is free, but Registration is required. Registration deadline is March 10. This is a 6 session class and Participants are strongly encouraged to attend all 6 sessions.
