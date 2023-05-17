Don’t call him Mickey.
According to an incident report filed by Cocke County Sheriff Deputy Riley Lyman on Thursday, a Newport man allegedly stuck a knife into a neighbor’s mailbox with a note attached.
Lyman was dispatched to Green Acres Drive regarding a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, Lyman was advised by the neighbor reporting the incident that Michael Harper had stabbed a knife through his and his wife’s mailbox and attached a note. The neighbor said he was at work but his wife and young son were home at the time. He said his wife heard a knock on the door, but was too afraid to see what it was regarding.
The note stated Harper was tired of being called “Mickey.”
Another neighbor saw the incident and stated around 8:40 a.m. she saw Harper revving his motorcycle in front of her neighbor’s residence, place a note onto the mailbox along with a knife plunged into the mailbox. He then revved his engine once more and left.
The neighbor, whose mailbox was knifed, did not know what could have prompted the unprovoked assault on the mail receptacle as they have only spoken to him in passing.
According to the report, other neighbors always thought Harper to be harmless and would usually get notes and other miscellaneous items in their mailboxes but no one thought anything of it until this incident.
Deputies attempted to make contact with Harper but responded to another address when dispatch advised there had been another call on Green Acres regarding a broken window. Contact was made with the caller, who advised he thought Harper had accidentally shot his window out.
Officers then were able to make contact with Harper according to the report and Harper was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and vandalism. Harper, after being read his Miranda rights, said he did not shoot out anyone’s window, but had indeed stabbed a note into his neighbor’s mailbox.
When asked why he did it, Harper reportedly said he was tired of his neighbor calling him “Mickey” and maybe this would now make him stop.
Harper’s neighbor estimated it would cost around $100 to fix the mailbox.
Harper was charged with vandalism under $500, then transported to the Cocke County Jail.
