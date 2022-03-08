COCKE COUNTY—Communities in Schools of Tennessee (CISTN), a non-profit organization working to provide resources for students in low-income communities, received a donation of $2.5 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation comes as part of a larger gift to the nationwide organization worth $133.5 million.
The gift was split between the 40 affiliates of the CIS network across the nation. CIS’s Tennessee network reaches 17 schools in Nashville, and 23 schools across 15 rural counties, including both Cocke County and Cosby High Schools.
“This is an exciting day for students across Tennessee, and we are beyond grateful to MacKenzie Scott for her generosity and belief in our mission,” said Samantha Wigand, CEO of CISTN, in a press release.
“As schools and students look to recover from pandemic disruptions, this funding underscores the importance of pairing academic interventions with community support services and allows CIS of Tennessee to accelerate our work to provide every student with the support they need to stay in school and achieve in life.”
CISTN has been present in Cocke County since 2019, as part of a rural pilot targeting chronic absenteeism in students that often comes as a result of a resource deficit.
Each affiliated school is assigned a Site Coordinator, who works directly with students to build relationships and provide resources, whether it’s a bag of groceries for their family or just a quiet place to come and decompress during the day.
The $2.5 million donation is unrestricted, meaning Scott is allowing affiliates to use the money however they see fit, so long as it’s reported appropriately.
Wigand said that CISTN is still working to build a plan for the money with a focus on supporting a sustained impact over time.
Planning for that impact is a balance of supporting existing sites like CHS and CCHS, but also possible expansion to new sites.
As of now, CISTN supports eight schools in East Tennessee, across Cocke, Hancock, Morgan, and Scott Counties.
At Cosby, Site Coordinator Dawn Williams maintains a clothing closet and a food pantry for students in need, and she has also started a program to support social-emotional learning among students. CISTN emphasizes support not only for students’ material needs, but also for emotional needs. Williams placed coloring sheets in hallways for students to interact with during bathroom breaks.
“The students love it, you’ll see them in the hallways with them, it really helps them relax and de-stress,” Williams said.
At CCHS, Site Coordinator Julie Reichert is doing much the same. Reichert came on as site coordinator in September of 2021, though she already worked at CCHS beforehand. She also operates a clothing closet and a food pantry, and she’s even built connections with students who will come help organize in their free time.
“When they’re done with class, we’ve got students whose teachers know that they can come down and help organize the clothing closet if they want.”
Reichert shared that many students would come to her for hygiene products, and they had since set up a basket in the restroom to provide those resources to students who need them.
Both coordinators stressed the importance of building relationships with their students and earning their trust. Reichert shared that she had started a Google classroom with her students to further drive engagement.
“I’ll put up questions on there, sometimes asking social-emotional questions and other times it’s just something to keep in touch. I put one up just asking what their favorite emoji was… It’s really important to have that engagement,” Reichert said.
With regards to the future, CISTN is showing interest in providing college and career readiness resources to students. Wigand shared that the organization wants to add components in that area to make sure students know what pathways are available to them.
Williams told a story of a senior whom she had helped apply for scholarships.
“He was a first-generation college student, and at graduation he came up to me and he was pretty excited, and he thanked me. You know, even just being able to make a difference for that one person is something special,” Williams said.
For individuals interested in supporting CIS of Tennessee, cash donations and other methods of support can be submitted through cistn.org.
