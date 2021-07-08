Fun at the Fair
Gates at the Cocke County A&I Fair open Tuesday, July 20 at 4 p.m. An opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m., and events are scheduled throughout the afternoon. The fair will wrap up on Saturday, July 24 with a one price night.

 FILE PHOTO

COCKE COUNTY—The 73rd annual Cocke County A&I Fair is set to kick off in earnest on Tuesday, July 20 starting with a 9 a.m. opening ceremony.

Poultry Judging and the Beef Cattle Show will be held later in the afternoon, with the first set of beauty pageants starting at 7 p.m. that evening.

Wednesday, July 21 will be rodeo night presented by J Bar K Pro Rodeo Company. The fun will begin at 7 p.m. and feature multiple events throughout the evening.

At 7:30 p.m. that evening, the Cocke County High School Choir will perform.

Thursday's activities will kick off bright and early at 9 a.m. with the annual Sunshine Day. Pageants, rodeo events and a dog show will be held throughout the afternoon and evening.

RWA Revolutionary Wrestling Alliance will take center stage on Friday, July 23, with former WWE/WCW/ECW and current IMPACT Wrestling Star “The Swingman” Johnny Swinger. Catch him and all the stars of RWA.

The first rounds of the demolition derby will also be held on Friday.

The fair will wrap up with a special one price night on Saturday, July 24.

Highlights of the day include the Open Breeding Sheep Show, RWA Wrestling and the final rounds of the demolition derby.

A complete list of events and times can be found below.

Saturday, July 17

8 p.m.— Fairest of the Fair

Tuesday, July 20

9 a.m.— Opening Ceremony

Senior Citizens Breakfast

Poultry Judging

4 p.m.— Gates Open

5 p.m.— Midway Opens

6 p.m.— Junior and Open Beef Cattle Show

7 p.m.— Junior Princess Pageant

             Senior Princess Pageant

             Junior Miss Pageant

7 p.m.— Fireman’s Challenge

Wednesday, July 21

4 p.m.— Gates Open

5 p.m.— Midway Opens

7 p.m.— Rodeo Presented by J Bar K Pro Rodeo Company

7:30 p.m.— Cocke County High School Choir

Thursday, July 22

9 a.m.— Sunshine Day

4 p.m.— Gates Open

5 p.m.— Midway Opens

7 p.m.— Little Princess and Prince Pageant

             Tiny Princess and Prince Pageant

             Teeny Princess and Prince Pageant

             Baby Princess and Prince Pageant

6 p.m.— Junior and Open Goat Show

7 p.m.— Rodeo Presented by J Bar K Pro Rodeo Company

8:15 p.m.— Dog Show

Friday, July 23

ONE PRICE NIGHT

4 p.m.— Gates Open

5 p.m.— Midway Opens

6 p.m.— Sheep Show: Junior Market Lamb and Commercial Ewe Show

7 p.m.— RWA Revolutionary Wrestling Alliance

7:30 p.m.— Demolition Derby

Saturday, July 24

ONE PRICE NIGHT

10 a.m.— Open Breeding Sheep Show

3 p.m.— Century Farm Reception

4 p.m.— Gates Open

5 p.m.— Midway Opens

7 p.m.— RWA Revolutionary Wrestling Alliance

7:30 p.m.— Demolition Derby

