COCKE COUNTY—Thousands of voters across the county cast their ballots Thursday for congressional, state and local races.
Several Republican and Democrat candidates were on primary ballots to replace longtime Senator Lamar Alexander.
Bill Hagerty came out on top on the Republican side after receiving 51% of the vote. Dr. Manney Sethi made a strong push, but finished in second place with 39% of the vote.
Locally, Hagerty received 2,425 votes, and Sethi received 1,597. The next closest competitor was Dr. George Flinn who finished with 134 votes.
In the Democrat primary for Senate, Marquita Bradshaw claimed 36% of the vote statewide to take the victory.
In Cocke County she finished with 117 votes. James Mackler finished in second place with 116.
The congressional race to replace Dr. Phil Roe garnered much attention as millions of dollars were poured into campaigns.
Diana Harshbarger took home the victory in the Republican primary after receiving more than 18,000 votes districtwide. Timothy Hill came in second place with 15,724 votes.
Locally, Dr. Josh Gapp received the most votes in Cocke County with 1,055. Harshbarger finished with 871.
Blair Walsingham received the most votes in the Democrat primary. Walsingham received more than 6,000 votes districtwide.
Walsingham finished tied in Cocke County with Chris Rowe. Both candidates received 156 votes.
The only contested race locally was for First District Constable.
Randy Laws and incumbent Josh Spurgeon were the two candidates vying for the position.
Spurgeon came out on top in the race after receiving 429 votes to Laws 307.
Jeremy Faison, District 11 State Representative, had no opposition in the race, but did receive 3,133 complimentary votes.
Angie Ray Shelton, Cocke County’s Assessor of Property, had no opposition, and received 4,091 votes.
Incumbent Cocke County School Board members Rose Lovell, John P. Johnson and Jimmy Stokley all sought reelection to the board with no opposition.
They received 613, 592 and 432 votes respectively for Districts three, four and five.
There was a total of 4,976 ballots cast in Cocke County, which amounted to 22.36% of the total number of registered voters.
