SEVIERVILLE—Attorney Michael Shults has announced the launch of his campaign for District Attorney in Tennessee’s 4th District, which encompasses Sevier, Jefferson, Cocke, and Grainger Counties. Shults will first seek the Republican nomination in the May 2022 primary. Shults is a conservative Republican and was born and raised in Sevier County.
“I am excited to launch my campaign today for District Attorney, and connect with voters across Sevier, Jefferson, Cocke, and Grainger Counties,” said Shults. “My family has deep roots in this area. I want to do everything I can to ensure the people of the 4th Judicial District are safe, and it’s the best place in Tennessee to live, work, and raise a family.”
Shults emphasized his focus will be on making the process as streamlined and efficient as possible, while also swiftly prosecuting violent crime. As a lifelong conservative, Shults backs the blue, supporting our law enforcement and first responders, and is a staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment.
“Justice is not served by delay or unjust punishment,” Shults said. “We have bloated dockets and overcrowded jails. We should be focusing our energy on swiftly prosecuting violent offenders and opioid dealers that destroy our communities. I believe I can bring a fresh, new perspective to the District Attorney’s office that would not only benefit the community, but also uphold the long standing respect the District Attorney’s Office has. I will always remember our shared conservative values in the decision-making process. I look forward to earning the trust and votes of the people in the 4th Judicial District.”
The Republican primary is Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022. The general election is Thursday, August 4th, 2022.
Michael Shults practices criminal law in Sevier County. He earned his Bachelor’s from Middle Tennessee State University and his Juris Doctor from Nashville School of Law. He and wife, Rachelle, live in Sevierville with their daughter, Vivien.
For more information, please visit ShultsForDA.com
