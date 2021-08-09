NEWPORT—Twelve classes will be offered at the Walters State Newport Center during the fall semester. These classes are general education courses required by most majors. Classes will begin on Aug. 23.
The classes are open to everyone, including dual enrollment students.
Classes being offered include:
• Computer Applications, 6 p.m. to 9:05 p.m., Wednesday
• Early United States History, 6 p.m. to 9:05 p.m., Tuesday
• English Composition I, 6 p.m. to 9:05 p.m., Tuesday
• English Composition I, 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Monday and Wednesday
• Fundamentals of Communication, 6 p.m. to 9:05 p.m., Thursday
• Intro to Psychology, 6 p.m. to 9:05 p.m., Thursday
• Introduction to Business, 6 p.m. to 9:05 p.m., Monday
• Introduction to Music, 6 p.m. to 9:05 p.m., Thursday
• Introductory Statistics, 6 p.m. to 9:05 p.m., Wednesday
• Learning Support Reading, 6 p.m. to 9:05 p.m., Thursday
• Mathematics Learning Support, 4:20 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday
• The College Experience, 6 p.m. to 9:05 p.m., Newport
The Walters State Newport Center is located in the Tanner Building.
“These classes enable many students in Cocke County to complete a large portion of their degree requirements without driving to a campus in another county,” said Brian O’Dell, high school programs specialist at the college.
For more information, contact O’Dell at 423-585-6989 or Brian.Odell@ws.edu.
