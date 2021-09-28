Multiple organizations recently came together to create a memorial to honor the 13 soldiers that were killed in Afghanistan in late August.
“On behalf of The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department and Cocke County EMA, we send our sincerest condolences to the 13 fallen soldiers families. Our Candlelight Memorial represents each one of them we lost that day, August 28, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Eleven United States Marines, One Navy Corpsman and One Army Soldier. We thank them for making the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our country and the people they protected that day. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”
Killed that day were U.S Marine, Sgt Johanny Rosario, U.S. Marine, Cpl Hunter Lopez, U.S. Marine, LCpl Kareem Nikoui, U.S. Marine, LCpl Rylee McCollum, U.S. Marine, LCpl Jared Schmitz, U.S. Marine, LCpl David Lee Espinoza, U.S. Navy, Maxton Soviak, U.S. Marine, SSgt Taylor Hoover, U.S. Marine, Cpl Daegan Page, U.S. Army, Ryan Knauss, U.S. Marine, Cpl Humberto Sanchez, U.S. Marine, Sgt Nicole Gee and U.S. Marine, Ricky Thompson.
A special thank you goes out to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department and Cocke EMA for cars, flags, helmet and rifle. Boots for the memorial were provided by CCSO Det. Lt Daniel Smith (Army Veteran, boots are from a tour in Iraq). Thanks also goes out to Administrative Assistants Kristen Schaff, Brittany Wilson and Leslie Frisbee.
