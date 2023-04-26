PARROTTSVILLE — In a special called meeting on Saturday morning, Parrottsville commissioners voted to change the town’s sewer rates. Residents were upset because bills had increased significantly after Newport Utilities (NU) had taken over the billing.
It had been pointed out, however, that the rate was not set by NU. Parrottsville commissioners establish the rate. Previously, residents were billed a $37 per month flat rate. However, when NU took over the billing the rate commissioners had voted to add a per gallon charge, which increased some people’s bills to as much as $170.
There has been much controversy over the higher bills in recent months, and several outspoken citizens have attended council meetings voicing their concerns. Even Commissioner Ronnie Hommel indicated that his sewer bill had increased to $170.
On Saturday, the commissioners unanimously agreed to set a flat rate of $45. An additional 15% fee for NU’s charge for processing the billings will be added, which will make the bill around $50.
The agreed rate will have to be approved by the town council through an ordinance.
The first reading of the ordinance will be on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m. during the regular monthly meeting. The second reading of the ordinance will be during a special called meeting on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m.
Residents of Parrottsville must be connected to the town’s sewer, and that has been the policy for several years. One unhappy resident addressed the commissioners at Saturday’s meeting. He said he had lived in the same house since 2015 and he was not aware his home was connected to the sewer.
He accused the town commissioners of being thieves and said that they were “trying to take his money” by charging him a sewer bill, so they could “get a pay raise.” He was told the home he lives in had been connected to the sewer since the town’s sewer system was installed. It was pointed out that he may not have been told that the home was connected to the sewer when he purchased it.
The citizen told the commissioners that he will get legal representation.
Parrottsville officials are looking into the possibility of getting refunds for the residents who paid sewer bills that were over the base rate. They hope to have the refund details in place by the end of June.
