Kiwanis Club of Newport President-Elect Louanna Ottinger, at left, is shown with retired stock car drivers Rusty Wallace and L.D. Ottinger, and her husband, Mike Ottinger at the Kiwanis Club of Newport meeting on Tuesday.
NEWPORT — NASCAR racing legend Rusty Wallace was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Newport on Tuesday.
The 1984 Rookie of the Year, 1989 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, and 55-time Sprint Cup Series race winner, has established himself among the top drivers. He retired in 2005 and his 55 victories placed him eighth overall in wins and his 20,000 laps led ranks seventh.
Wallace is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame, and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.
At the NASCAR awards ceremony in 2005, he was presented with the NMPA Myers Brothers Award, which was given for outstanding lifetime contributions to the sport of stock car racing. He was named lead auto racing analyst for ABC and ESPN in 2006. He is lead analyst for MRN Radio — the Voice of NASCAR. At MRN, he is heard on more than 700 affiliates nationwide, including 92.3 WNPC in Newport.
He became the first race car driver in recent history to design a professional racing facility, the Iowa Speedway, in 2005. He is the principal stakeholder in the Rusty Wallace Automotive Group, which has several dealerships throughout East Tennessee. Wallace lives near Charlotte, North Carolina.
