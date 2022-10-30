Rusty Wallace at Kiwanis

Kiwanis Club of Newport President-Elect Louanna Ottinger, at left, is shown with retired stock car drivers Rusty Wallace and L.D. Ottinger, and her husband, Mike Ottinger at the Kiwanis Club of Newport meeting on Tuesday.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

NEWPORT — NASCAR racing legend Rusty Wallace was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Newport on Tuesday.

The 1984 Rookie of the Year, 1989 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, and 55-time Sprint Cup Series race winner, has established himself among the top drivers. He retired in 2005 and his 55 victories placed him eighth overall in wins and his 20,000 laps led ranks seventh.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.