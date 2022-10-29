NEWPORT — The Cocke County Regional Planning Commission met on Tuesday evening in the Chancery Courtroom. All commissioners were present after the County Legislative Body approved two nominations submitted by County Mayor Rob Mathis to fill vacancies. Terms were also renewed and established for existing members.
Current commissioners include Phil Morgan, Lee Willis, Leah Ellis, Linda Hampton-Parker, Mike Johnson, Kenneth Ford and Jeff Greene. No action could be taken at the September meeting because there was not a quorum because of some vacancies on the commission. The commission will vote to elect officers at the November meeting.
In other business, the commission voted to approve the final plat of property owned by Bobby Noles. Because of the re-subdivision of three lots, the plat required approval from the planning commission. It was indicated that corrections must be made prior to the plat receiving the original signatures and it being recorded at the Register of Deeds of office.
According to Kathryn Baldwin, planning advisor from the East Tennessee Development District, the gravel drive serving adjacent lot 63 should be placed in a private access easement, notes regarding Cocke County zoning were to be removed because the county does not have a zoning ordinance, all lot lines require a 10-foot utility and drainage easement, access to private well or public water should be addressed, lots are currently served by a septic system and TDEC will not sign off on existing services, and the cabin on the northwest corner of Lot 66R violates the 30-foot setback, which is a legal non-conformity that the planning commission had to recognize and declare in the motion.
Land surveyor Michael Ivy was present to request approval of a subdivision of the Neas property. Baldwin said several changes were needed to the plat because of omissions. She said the planning commission needed to approve the subdivision because of the number of lots involved and corrections must be made before original signatures can be obtained and the plat can be recorded at the Register of Deeds office.
Ivy had a representative speak on his behalf, who said there were pending contracts on two of the lots.
“So much needs to be done to bring this into compliance,” Baldwin said. “Less than five lots is considered a minor subdivision. Based on the number of corrections needed, I would propose to move lot lines, allowing lot three to take the back of lot two then the portion across the road.”
Chairman Morgan said, “The part of the lot across the road is in the floodplain, so it needs to be listed on the plat.”
Morgan then asked Ivy how soon could the plat be redrawn. He said did not want a property transaction to be lost, so if there was a need to do so, they could reconvene in a special session to review the subdivision.
The monthly meeting was held Oct. 25, and Baldwin said that on Oct. 13 she emailed and sent a copy of the changes needed to Mr. Ivy.
“I was told the meeting was the first Tuesday of every month, and here we are. There is nothing in writing to tell you what the steps are to get a subdivision approved,” Ivy’s representative said. “If a list could be made it would be helpful.”
Baldwin said she only had Mr. Ivy’s email address, and Ivy’s representative refuted that claim and said she had initially corresponded with Baldwin.
Morgan noted the commission had met on the fourth Tuesday of the month for quite some time, and the meeting times had not been changed. He commented the process usually moved much smoother than it was for that property.
“I am not sure how it fell through the cracks,” Ivy’s representative said.
Morgan said they had already discussed what had happened.
Greene made the motion to reject the subdivision until the proper corrections are made with a second from Commissioner Leah Ellis.
Willis commented, “We could approve it pending the changes, but there are too many changes that need to be made in this situation.”
The commission then voted in favor of the motion made by Greene and the Ivys were to return with the corrected final plat at the November meeting.
In other business, the discussion turned back to Emerald Pointe, which had been a heated topic in September. Baldwin handed out packets that were entitled “Commonly Held Property by a Property Owners Association.”
“I have drafted a statement about the creation of a Homeowners Association, so everyone could understand the legality of creating an HOA, and the responsibilities of an HOA. At Emerald Pointe, there has been a failure of the HOA to properly maintain commonly held property,” she explained. “We need to make sure that certain steps are followed so the developer can be held accountable for the situation when the HOA does not follow through.”
“We want to prevent a similar situation. We don’t want another situation like there is at Emerald Pointe,” she said.
When asked if the Emerald Pointe situation could be resolved, she said, “At this point, it is a civil matter. The HOA is not doing what it was designed to do, and someone did not properly set everything up.”
Willis said it was his understanding that the property owners could not agree and there were two factions with differing opinions, but he said he has since learned there are three factions in the property owners group at the development. “We can’t fix it for them,” he said.
Baldwin said she recommends before the final plat is approved, an HOA should be set up. A 501©3 should be set up, and the HOA should be established with the secretary of state. The HOA charter should be attached to each individual deed. She said that way, if there are any similar developments, then they can prevent the problems that are happening at Emerald Pointe.
The commissioners will review the five-page packet and discuss it at a future meeting. It was also recommended that the CLB receive a copy for review.
“This can establish how we do business in the future, and tell developers how to set it up appropriately,” Baldwin said.
The next monthly meeting is set for Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Chancery Courtroom in the courthouse annex.
