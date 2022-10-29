NEWPORT — The Cocke County Regional Planning Commission met on Tuesday evening in the Chancery Courtroom. All commissioners were present after the County Legislative Body approved two nominations submitted by County Mayor Rob Mathis to fill vacancies. Terms were also renewed and established for existing members.

Current commissioners include Phil Morgan, Lee Willis, Leah Ellis, Linda Hampton-Parker, Mike Johnson, Kenneth Ford and Jeff Greene. No action could be taken at the September meeting because there was not a quorum because of some vacancies on the commission. The commission will vote to elect officers at the November meeting.

