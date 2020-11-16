NEWPORT—The Cocke County Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special “Fight Flu TN” vaccination event November 19.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others in our community from the flu,” said Cocke County Health Department Director Emma Davis.
”The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in Cocke County who hasn’t received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”
The Cocke County Health Department will provide flu shots November 19 at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one at the health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the A&I County fairgrounds from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This will be a drive-thru clinic and participants are to remain in their vehicles.
The Cocke County Health Department recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.
For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, contact your health care provider, call the Cocke County Health Department at 423-623-8733 or visit tn.gov/health/fightflu.
