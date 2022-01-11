Before the end of the first semester, Cocke County and Cosby High School students that participated in the inaugural Work-Based Learning (WBL) program were honored for completing their internships.
The program is provided through the school system’s Career and Technical Education (CTE). The planning process began last spring to register students and recruit local employers to provide them with internships.
The goal of Work-Based Learning is to reinforce academic, technical and social skills through collaborative activities within any given industry. WBL experiences allow students to apply classroom theories to practical problems, explore career opportunities and pursue personal and professional goals.
The first semester saw 21 students participate in the program with 18 different businesses providing them with internship opportunities. Most students arrive to their work site around 2 p.m. on school days and can work anywhere from 20 to 35 hours per week based on the needs of the employer. Students are paid a similar rate to any other employee working for that particular business.
