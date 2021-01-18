COCKE COUNTY—Newport’s Rebecca Lee was appointed 4th District Public Defender on Tuesday, January 12, filling the vacancy left by Ed Miller’s retirement. Miller stepped down on December 31, after holding the position for over 30 years. Lee had previously served as Assistant Public Defender for over six years under Miller.
The appointment came as one of five made by Gov. Bill Lee.
“I am proud to announce the appointment of these highly qualified individuals, and I value the experience they will bring to their respective judicial districts,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m confident they will serve Tennessee with integrity.”
Rebecca Lee worked as a math teacher for Cocke County Schools for seven years. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Renovatus, a faith-driven drug and alcohol addiction recovery ministry.
"I’ve got big shoes to fill for sure, but this is my dream job,” said Lee. “I’ve always expressed to everyone that this is what I wanted to do.”
Lee received her Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Michigan in 1996 and her Juris Doctor from Lincoln Memorial University's Duncan School of Law in 2013.
Lee said about Miller’s retirement, “He has definitely served his time and done it well. He has a new grandbaby, and I think he is looking forward to a great retirement.”
