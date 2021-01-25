NEWPORT—Newport Utilities is advising customers who pay their monthly electric bills by mail that continued problems with the U.S. Postal Service has delayed delivery of some December and January invoices.
NU is advising customers who have not received their bills for the latest billing period to contact Customer Service at 625-2800.
Newport Utilities' billing software system logs when bills are received by the USPS. All bills were mailed on a timely basis; however, a number of bills are still logged at the US Post Office as received but not delivered. The Postal Service said on its website that: "USPS is experiencing unprecedented volume increase and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19."
If a customer receives a late notice and has not received a bill, please contact Customer Service at 625-2800. NU encourages customers to use the SmartHub web app available on the website at www.newportutilities.com<http://www.newportutilities.com> or the SmartHub mobile app available at Google Play for Android or the Apple Store. With the SmartHub app, customers may review and pay their bill as well as review usage. Customers using SmartHub can elect to still receive bills by mail or may choose electronic billing or automatic payment.
As noted above, all bills have been mailed timely. This is a national USPS issue.
