On November 14, police responded to a call regarding an ongoing fight at a residence. Police spoke to the homeowner, who stated that Joshua Manos, age 28, and his girlfriend had been in a fight.Police separated the two parties and questioned them individually. Manos stated that the two had been arguing, but that nothing physical had taken place.
Manos’ girlfriend also stated that nothing physical had happened, but when police questioned her about her black eye, she admitted that Manos had struck her in the face with a cell phone and that he had blocked the exit when she tried to leave the residence. Manos was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
