Walters State Community College will host the 11th Annual East Tennessee Literacy Conference on Sept. 28 on the Morristown Campus. The cost is $75. The conference will be in-person with social distance requirements observed.
The workshop is a collaboration between Walters State, the Mid-East Regional P-16 Council, and the Mossy Creek Literacy Council.
This year’s conference theme is “Read Like a Writer” and Dr. Lester L. Laminack is the keynote speaker. Guest speakers include Patty McGee and Dr. Michael Shoulders.
The conference runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will receive a PDP Certificate worth 6.0 hours. The format of the campus is subject to changed based on CDC guidelines. For more information or to register, contact Tammy Wells at 423-585-6899 or Tammy.Wells@ws.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.