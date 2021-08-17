County Legislative Body members gathered Monday evening for their regularly scheduled August meeting.
Commissioners approved several items, including the landfill expansion contract with Blalock Construction. The company submitted a low bid of $1.15 million and was awarded the contract in June.
Several commissioners were hesitant to sign the contract because it did not have a specified finish date for construction to be completed. Commissioner David Veridal, who also serves on the Sanitation Board, said an end date has been added, as well as a penalty for any delays.
“The contract now states that the job must be completed within 200 days once the work begins,” Veridal said. “There will be a $500 fine for every day that they go past the 200 day mark. We really need to get this approved because were under the wire.”
The body approved the contract unanimously with the added time frame and penalty. Construction must begin on the landfill expansion by December for the county to remain in compliance with the permit they received from the State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.