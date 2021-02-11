COCKE COUNTY—Isaiah 117 House will have multiple hot chocolate stands set up around the community this weekend with all proceeds going towards sustaining the non-profit. The blueprints for the Isaiah 117 House in Newport have been finalized and the organization hopes to start construction very soon.
Below is a list of the various locations residents can visit to pick up a cup of hot chocolate while supporting a worthy cause.
Friday, Feb. 12
Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice — 8 a.m. to noon
Saturday, February 13
Faith, Hope and Love Church- Sponsored by Volunteer
Homeschooling Group — 12 p.m.to 3 p.m.
Factory Connection- Sponsored by The Page Family — 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Fruit Jar Alley- Sponsored by Campbell and Hooper Law Office
and Fruit Jar Alley — 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Chop Shop- Sponsored by Smoky Mountain Baptist Church —
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Advance America —10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Big Creek Market- Sponsored by Grassy Fork Lady Ravens
Basketball Team — 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
TitleMax — 11a.m. to 1 p.m.
Empower Cocke County- Sponsored by Snacky Snack Shack —
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Janice's Diner- Sponsored by Smoky Mountain Baptist Church
and Cosby Elementary School Boys Basketball Team — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Vape Shop — 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
New Life Baptist — 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Monterey Mexican Restaurant — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grassy Fork Recreation Basketball — 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
