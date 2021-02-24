NEWPORT—Newport Utilities board members, City Council members and representatives from other power providers gathered Monday morning via Zoom to hold an information session.
The meeting was held to discuss the pros and cons of Newport Utilities becoming a municipal power authority.
Michael Williford, NU General Manager, said there are many advantages to making the transition to an authority from the current structure as a municipal utility.
The change would allow NU to adapt to changes more rapidly than the utility can under its current structure.
“The electric industry is changing more every day, and the same can be said for water, sewer and broadband,” Williford said.
“Being an authority would allow us to keep things modern and make rapid changes. It would be big for us and also take NU’s debt off the city’s balance sheets.”
Currently NU files its finances as part of the City of Newport. Becoming an authority would allow them to file independently while still being eligible for state bonds.
The utility would also be able to apply for other lending options in the future.
“NU can develop new services and respond to demands quicker. It would give us greater flexibility with joint efforts as things like solar becomes more needed and wanted,” Williford said.
“This would open doors to different partnerships that city governments can’t go into. We can also issue our own debt under an authority.”
Williford noted that NU would still be accountable to all regulatory authorities like the State, TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) and State Comptroller.
The City of Newport would not lose all control if NU pursues the municipal authority route.
Jeremy Elrod, Director of Government Relations for the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association (TMEPA), said the city would still appoint individuals to serve on the authority board.
Articles of incorporation would have to be created to change NU to an authority. Elrod said the articles could be created as a joint effort between the city and NU.
Those articles would outline the number of board members and who can serve in those positions. It can also state that a City Council member or other city representative must maintain a position on the board.
City of Newport Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes asked the members of the conference call if there were any negatives or cons to making the change.
Williford said that there are 60 municipally owned power providers across the state. Of those 60, a total of 10 have switched to an authority structure with the majority making the change over the last five years.
“This is becoming more common, and I haven’t heard any negatives,” Williford said.
Greeneville Mayor W.T Daniels participated in the call Monday morning as well. He said the city has no regrets since making the change to an authority in 2019.
Jeff Dykes, President and CEO at BrightRidge (formerly Johnson City Power Board), spoke about the transition to an authority.
He said the process can be fairy quick, but would take at least three months.
Dykes said the power provider has grown since making the change.
“There have be no negatives for us since making the move. Our reaction time is better and with a board vote we can move forward quickly with the changing energy market,” Dykes said.
“The city can structure the authority how they want including the board ratio that will all be documented in the articles of incorporation. We have grown the utility through this and with the flexibility added broadband and solar. It has given us the ability to offer things we normally wouldn’t, and those joint ventures have been an advantage to our customers.”
Lee Brown, General Manager of Erwin Utilities, joined others in saying there were few negatives to becoming an authority. He said the change could be very beneficial for NU’s broadband department.
“I truly believe this is a good thing for broadband,” Brown said.
“With broadband you will have access to many joint ventures to increase revenue, which in turn is good for customers. The wheels of government turn slowly and opportunities may pass Newport and the customers will lose.”
NU board members and Mayor Dykes thanked each individual for participating in Monday’s meeting. They hope to reach out to them in the future if they have more questions or need of guidance.
More meetings and discussions will take place between the City Council and NU board before any decision is made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.