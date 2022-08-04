County Sanitation Board meets with Budget Committee to discuss contract enforcement with GFL

The County Sanitation Board will consult with county attorney Melissa Gossman to see if the current contract with GFL can be enforced, or if a new contract with penalties needs to be written. Convenience center closures have interfered with daily life across the county, as well as trash not being hauled off per the agreement. From left to right: Chairman Tony Heavner, Secretary Jennifer Arms and Director of Solid Waste Chandler Hembree.

 James Galloway

NEWPORT—The County Sanitation Board will consult with county attorney Melissa Gossman to determine whether the current contract with GFL Environmental can be enforced in its present form to keep convenience centers open, and see that trash is hauled off regularly per the terms of their agreement with the county. The decision comes after a Monday meeting of the Budget Committee at the Chancery Courtroom in the Annex, in which Commissioner Norman Smith filed a motion to request Gossman review the contract with the Sanitation Board and make recommendations either for enforcement of the current contract, or writing a new contract to be put out for bid.

The county is currently contracted through GFL for all waste disposal from county convenience centers. Constant complaints of poor service has led the county to seek a better contract once the current agreement expires at year’s end.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.