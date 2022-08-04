The County Sanitation Board will consult with county attorney Melissa Gossman to see if the current contract with GFL can be enforced, or if a new contract with penalties needs to be written. Convenience center closures have interfered with daily life across the county, as well as trash not being hauled off per the agreement. From left to right: Chairman Tony Heavner, Secretary Jennifer Arms and Director of Solid Waste Chandler Hembree.
NEWPORT—The County Sanitation Board will consult with county attorney Melissa Gossman to determine whether the current contract with GFL Environmental can be enforced in its present form to keep convenience centers open, and see that trash is hauled off regularly per the terms of their agreement with the county. The decision comes after a Monday meeting of the Budget Committee at the Chancery Courtroom in the Annex, in which Commissioner Norman Smith filed a motion to request Gossman review the contract with the Sanitation Board and make recommendations either for enforcement of the current contract, or writing a new contract to be put out for bid.
The county is currently contracted through GFL for all waste disposal from county convenience centers. Constant complaints of poor service has led the county to seek a better contract once the current agreement expires at year’s end.
Smith said he wants the county to get what we pay for, prompting the motion to authorize Gossman to begin work with the Sanitation Board.
Tony Heavner, Sanitation Board chairman, told the committee during an April meeting that four centers were shut down due to compactors or dumpsters being full. Calls were made to GFL to remove the garbage but waste wasn’t collected until Tuesday.
Heavner said each time the county calls for an additional pick-up of garbage that isn’t scheduled, it costs $200 per trip. He estimated that centers have been closed nearly 200 times over the last year due to GFL’s inability to haul waste when requests were made.
This has lent to some confusion as there are instances when trash is not removed, per the contract, and the pick-ups which were called for get billed as additional services.
Compounding costs come in the form of people and companies who use the landfill in a dishonest manner. Contractors currently pay to dump materials at the landfill but workarounds have been discovered to shirk the expense. Landfill Director Chandler Hembree said that people often refuse to pay. He held up a nearly two inch thick stack of tickets documenting waste disposal at the landfill with no payments made.
"This is one week of tickets from people who won’t pay," Hembree said while showing the papers to the committee in April. "They say ‘I pay taxes, so I’m not paying.’ They will come in with dump trailers and say it’s their personal stuff, but you know they are lying. You can’t say that to them and have to take their word for it. Some will even remove the contractor signs from their truck before coming to dump at the landfill."
Abuses of the county landfill is not GFL's problem. Nor is the current contract unless the board, or Gossman, can identify measures for enforcement.
Jennifer Arms, secretary of the Sanitation Committee, said that is what she wants to do.
"We did see that if we open it up for bids, GFL might be a little bit more giving," she said.
Smith said they might at first, but without a strong contract that will not last.
"They will, being to start with, but unless you fix that contract—where there's no teeth involved—if you don't fix that contract … you'll be right back where you started," he said.
Hembree and Heavner agreed. Arms continued.
"I agree," she said. "We all know who gets the flak. I mean, if the board members don't get it, then Chandler gets it, and that's no fair because there's nothing that we can do, or Chandler can do, to fix the problem."
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger advised Arms to set parameters and have Gossman do her research.
"Kind of the same as we did for the ambulance," Ottinger said. "If they have so many level zeros, they're assessed some type of monetary fee or fine, or whatever, and if they don't pick up within so many times a month, you know—if you overdo it, you won't get anybody to bid. Something in moderation would be appropriate."
In other sanitation news, the new landfill is estimated for completion by the end of the month.
Charles Blalock & Sons, the construction firm hired to work on the landfill, still has to finish some landscaping work before McGill Associates can do their final report, Hembree said.
Smith asked if they are meeting the terms of their contract, referring to approaching deadlines.
Arms said the construction firm is still within those terms, having been given an additional 60 days, and 500 days total.
Heavner said Blalock asked for an extension because of rain, and ran into extra rock while working, and Hembree nodded his head.
"McGill said they wouldn't let them leave till it was right," Hembree said, "because they said they wouldn't let nothing happen like happened before. It was going to be right. I'm glad that they're being that thorough."
The Budget Committee will meet again on September 5.
