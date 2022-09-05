Addiction survivors (from left to right) Jesse Cavett, Dustin Lane, Matthew Dailey, Ashley Marcum, and Amber Sane attended the Drug Overdose Awareness Balloon Release with their children (Asher Lane and Tyler Pittenturf).
14-year-old Faith Robinson knew that August 31 was International Overdose Awareness Day, and she wanted to do something so that everyone might know.
Her plan, helped executed by her mother Ashley Marcum, her godmother Ashley Sane, and Liberty Tax, was to release balloons with names of people who are fighting, have survived, or have died as a result of a drug overdose.
They purchased 300 balloons for the event, and ended up using all but about 70, and with each balloon having a different name.
“We were supposed to release the balloons at 6:30, but we were still 22 short. And that was with us starting blowing them up at 4:00,” Marcum said.
The owner of Liberty Tax, who sponsored this event by purchasing the balloons and helium, gave a short speech before they had a sixty-second moment of silence in remembrance of the names on the balloon. Robinson and two of her ROTC classmates even saluted the balloons as they were being released from the front lawn of the courthouse.
“It’s hard to find words to describe it,” Marcum said of the event. She went on to say it was a good start to something that they plan on doing again next year to “support the fighters, admire the survivors, and honor the ones taken too soon.”
