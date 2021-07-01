COCKE COUNTY—Clay Blazer has announced he is running for Cocke County Mayor in the General Election of 2022.
Dr. Blazer has been a teacher in Cocke County for more than 20 years. Since 2005, he has been recognized as a Nationally Board Certified Teacher. He believes in our children and enjoys serving as a cross country and track coach.
In 2006, Blazer was first elected to represent the 2nd District on the Cocke County Commission. During the past seven years, he has served as chairman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.