NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership (CCP) held a brief monthly meeting on Thursday, during which they officially approved plans to host the Newport Christmas Parade on Friday, December 2. Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey sought permission from City Council at their April meeting, and the decision was made official unanimously at Thursday’s CCP meeting.
After the approval of minutes, Lucas Graham gave brief updates on several fronts during the Economic Development Commission Meeting, sharing that there have been two prospect tours for the Smoky Mountain Innovation Park, and three more tours have been scheduled for the future. There have been 24 inquiries into the Broadway Conagra site from companies and brokers, all of which are strictly confidential. The buildings of the Conagra site will not be available until May of this year.
In the main CCP meeting, the partnership approved the addition of five new businesses to the Chamber of Commerce, including the Isaiah 117 House of Cocke County. Five existing members were also removed from the Chamber for various reasons.
The partnership then heard updates from each sector. First from tourism, Linda Lewanski shared that two writers had come to the area in the past month to write about Cocke County. She also shared that the county will apply for Adventure Tourism designation soon, which would allow businesses to earn a jobs tax credit.
Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey shared plans for an upcoming email etiquette lunch on May 18 with registration available on the Chamber website. She also shared plans for a series of business start-up classes, the second of which is scheduled for June 14.
Regarding the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5), updates included plans for Teach Children to Save Day on April 28.
