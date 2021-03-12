COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Public Safety Committee met Monday evening where they spent the majority of their time discussing the Friends Animal Shelter.
Chairman Norman Smith told the committee he received an email saying the shelter had turned away 20 dangerous animals. The email claimed that a shelter representative said “not to our shelter, not tomorrow.”
Alison Chiaradio, President of the Friends Animal Shelter Board, addressed the committee and said the shelter is currently full.
Chiaradio said 205 animals have passed through the shelter since January of this year.
She said the organization spays and neuters every animal they can, but that hasn’t stopped the sudden influx in animals being surrendered to the shelter.
“We can’t fix all of the animals, and we haven’t even reached puppy and kitten season yet,” Chiaradio said. “When we are full we don’t know what to do with the animals. We are not going to double up, and there is no way we are going to become a kill shelter. The community loves the shelter now. Our dogs are mentally healthier now because they are not stuck in a 2x3 crate 24 hours per day.”
Currently the county donates $100,000 each year to help the shelter operate. Through donations the shelter is able to raise the other $230,000 that keeps the doors open.
The contract between the county and shelter expired last year, and the two sides have yet to meet to renew or create a new contract.
Committee members were concerned over the amount the county already donates to the non-profit. Commissioners Forest Clevenger and Gary Carver said the shelter and its board are responsible for finding a solution to the overcrowding issue.
Commissioners Clay Blazer and David Veridal disagreed saying the parties should come together to find an answer.
“The county is putting out what many people would say is an exorbitant amount of money, but I know it’s not to you,” Blazer said when speaking to Chiaradio.
“I’m not saying it’s enough, you know it’s not, but we need to find a way to meet in the middle.”
Chiaradio said the shelter is using the Pet Finder website to help individuals adopt animals.
They also send animals out of state to other shelters so they can find their forever home.
She said that process has been put on hold due to COVID-19.
Commissioner Clevenger said the county doesn’t want to dissolve the partnership or take away funding, but noted that a contract should be in place before any moves are made.
“I’m on the shelter board and I love dogs, but not everyone is an animal lover,” Clevenger said.
“When I’m sitting here as a commissioner I have to be a bean counter because I am responsible for tax payer dollars.”
Chiaradio did not request more funding from the county, only asking the committee for guidance in moving forward. She noted that all the animals the shelter accepts are Cocke County animals.
Commissioners Veridal and Clevenger agreed to meet with the board to further discuss their concerns.
A general committee meeting will be scheduled in the near future for the parties to meet again and resolve the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.