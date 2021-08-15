The husband of Tennessee's former vaccinations director says they are planning to move out of the state this fall amid growing tension over efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their move to northern Virginia was in the works before a contentious school board meeting that he took part in Tuesday to discuss mask mandates, Brad Fiscus told WPLN-FM.
Fiscus is a school board member in Williamson County, where protesters held signs with messages saying, "I will not let you muzzle my child," and "My child, my choice." Some had to be escorted out by law enforcement. The county is just south of Nashville.
Fiscus said the meeting was another example of why they feel they have to move — that public health has become more political in Tennessee during the pandemic.
His wife, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, was fired this summer amid Republican outrage over her push to inoculate teenagers against COVID-19.
