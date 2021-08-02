Cocke County's Farm Bureau president, Bettye Carver, recently attended the County Presidents Leadership Investment Meeting at the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation headquarters in Columbia, Tenn.
The meeting brought together county Farm Bureau presidents from across the state to learn more about the organization and how to better promote and protect agriculture and rural life. Carver met with TFBF President, Jeff Aiken.
