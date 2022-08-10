Doug Atkins

Doug Atkins

NEWPORT—Sheriff-elect C.J. Ball recently announced that he has chosen Cocke County native Doug Atkins as chief deputy for his upcoming administration. Atkins, the son of R.B. and Pat Atkins, has 32 years of law enforcement experience and is a graduate of Cocke County High School Class of 1989.

He began his career in law enforcement in November '89 as a corrections officer under Tunney Moore. Atkins then moved on to a dispatcher role in '92 before attending Walters State Police Academy following a promotion to deputy. He has held several titles at the sheriff’s department including detective and sheriff’s lieutenant over patrol.

