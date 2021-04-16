NEWPORT—Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church will be the site of a free camp for children ages 9-12, this Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Camp Mariposa is a year-round addiction prevention and mentoring program for children ages 9-12 affected by the substance use of a family member.
Youth attend free, day and weekend camps throughout the year. At camp, youth participate in fun, traditional camp activities, combined with education and support sessions to learn critical life skills and self-care.
Camp Mariposa offers additional social and recreational activities throughout the year.
Outings, such as movies, sporting events and bowling provide youth, their families and mentors an opportunity to connect and have fun.
Camp Mariposa helps children:
- Connect with friends in similar situations
- Reduce feelings of guilt and isolation
- Learn that addiction is a disease and not their fault
- Develop trusting relationships with adult mentors
- Build confidence and learn critical life skills
- Have fun!
For more information contact Tessa Woods at tessa.woods@westcare.com or by phone at 423-608-7037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.