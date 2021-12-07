COCKE COUNTY—Time is running out for county residents and business owners to register their holiday displays in Rudolph’s Road Show 2021. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 12.
You can register your display for free through the Chamber of Commerce by visiting their Facebook page or website at www.newportcockecountychamber.com.
A fun, virtual map will be created to highlight each of the decorated homes and businesses in Cocke County. You can show off your holiday spirit, then take a drive around the community to see all of the holiday lights and decorations.
A committee will select the winners in various categories once all entries have been received. Winners will receive yard banners to give them community bragging rights.
Creativity and imagination is welcome; there is no limit to how festive you can be. There are no restrictions on design; however, they must be family-friendly and visible from the street.
The Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to participate in the is new holiday tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.