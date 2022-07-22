TN Picnic Association meeting, Sunday, July 17

Members of the TN Picnic Association vote during a Sunday meeting to lower the door price for the TPA Dance, which is held at the Smoky Mountain Country Club in Newport. Running from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on August 5, the dance is $12 per person; however, the group decided that entry is only $10 for those arriving before 10 p.m.

 James Galloway

NEWPORT—As the August 8 celebration gets closer, the TN Picnic Association is locking down details about the series of homecoming events commemorating Emancipation Day. This year the event spans three days, including a movie night, dance, a bus trip to Harrah's Casino, and finally the main event, the TPA Picnic.

To help the association continue its annual events, the public has a chance to donate $5. There will be a drawing for a gift basket at 2:30 p.m. during the TN Picnic main event held Saturday, August 6, which runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newport City Park Pavilion.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.