Members of the TN Picnic Association vote during a Sunday meeting to lower the door price for the TPA Dance, which is held at the Smoky Mountain Country Club in Newport. Running from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on August 5, the dance is $12 per person; however, the group decided that entry is only $10 for those arriving before 10 p.m.
NEWPORT—As the August 8 celebration gets closer, the TN Picnic Association is locking down details about the series of homecoming events commemorating Emancipation Day. This year the event spans three days, including a movie night, dance, a bus trip to Harrah's Casino, and finally the main event, the TPA Picnic.
To help the association continue its annual events, the public has a chance to donate $5. There will be a drawing for a gift basket at 2:30 p.m. during the TN Picnic main event held Saturday, August 6, which runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newport City Park Pavilion.
The basket is loaded with prizes totaling more than $1,200, including tickets to Dollywood, Anakeesta, a two-night stay at Edgewater Hotel, various show tickets, a Love’s Travel Center gift card, and more.
On Thursday, August 4 the group is hosting a movie night behind City Hall, where they are screening Top Gun: Maverick. Arrive by 8 p.m. with folding chairs or a blanket to get a good spot. TN Picnic members will sell popcorn and drinks. Bathrooms are available indoors, but someone will need to let you into the building.
The main event taking place on Saturday, August 6 runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newport City Park Pavilion. Food is provided. Games for kids begin at 12 and the pool will remain during the picnic.
On Friday, August 5, there will be a dance at the Smoky Mountain Country Club. Admission is $12. The event begins at 9 p.m. Last call is at 1 a.m. Attendees arriving before 10 p.m. pay just $10.
That morning, a group is leaving for Harrah’s Casino at 8:15 a.m. Arrive at the Community Center parking lot by 8 a.m. Tickets are $30 and must have been purchased by July 22. Contact the treasurer to see about last-minute availability.
Contact Treasurer Mechelle Robinson at (423) 248-5786. Payments and $5 donations can be made over the phone.
