NEWPORT—Officers of the Newport Police Department are continuing to make arrests associated with a recent undercover drug investigation in and adjacent to the City of Newport.
The investigation was conducted by Newport Police Department Drug Investigator Capt. Derrick Webb. The investigation has resulted in charges of sale and delivery of a variety of controlled substances including heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
One of those individuals that was indicted on drug sale and delivery charges is currently in the Knox County Jail on unrelated charges. Detective Captain Jason Ramsey has contacted the Knox County Jail and advised the Knox County Jail of the outstanding capias for the arrest of that individual.
A hold was placed on that individual for transport to Cocke County to face charges of sale and delivery of controlled substances to include heroin and methamphetamine.
On April 21, Ralph Robert Maybee, age 32 of Newport, was arrested by Sgt. David Clevenger when Maybee was observed walking on Jones Circle. Maybee was arrested on charges of two counts each of sale and delivery of heroin, two counts sale and delivery of fentanyl, as well as one count of sale and delivery of methamphetamine in excess of .5 grams
On April 22, Branden Lee James, age 32 of Newport, was arrested by Patrol Officer Lindsey Laughter during an investigation into a stolen tag that was displayed on a vehicle at a local motel. James is charged with sale and delivery of methamphetamine in excess of .5 grams.
Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults said, "We appreciate the work of Detective Webb and the cooperation of the 4th Judicial District office of Attorney General Jimmy Dunn during this ongoing investigation."
