Downtown Festival

The 36th annual Harvest Street Festival will attract thousands to downtown Newport October 1-2.. Come out and enjoy the food, crafts and entertainment.

 FILE PHOTO

On October 1-2, 2022, the streets of downtown Newport will be filled again with people, food, crafts and entertainment as the Newport Harvest Festival returns.

Craft vendor and food vendor applications are available at the Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce office located at 115 Mulberry St. Suite 200 or online at www.cockecountypartnership.com.

“We are looking forward to hosting this year’s festival with some of our repeat vendors as well as the new ones that have committed their attendance,” stated Chamber Director Lynn Ramsey.

For more information on the 36th Annual Newport Harvest Street Festival, please contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 423-623-7201 or via email to lramsey@cockecountypartnership.com or nshisler@cockecountypartnership.com

