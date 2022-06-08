Chamber of Commerce accepting applications for annual Street Festival Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 36th annual Harvest Street Festival will attract thousands to downtown Newport October 1-2.. Come out and enjoy the food, crafts and entertainment. FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On October 1-2, 2022, the streets of downtown Newport will be filled again with people, food, crafts and entertainment as the Newport Harvest Festival returns.Craft vendor and food vendor applications are available at the Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce office located at 115 Mulberry St. Suite 200 or online at www.cockecountypartnership.com.“We are looking forward to hosting this year’s festival with some of our repeat vendors as well as the new ones that have committed their attendance,” stated Chamber Director Lynn Ramsey.For more information on the 36th Annual Newport Harvest Street Festival, please contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 423-623-7201 or via email to lramsey@cockecountypartnership.com or nshisler@cockecountypartnership.com. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vendor Food Public And Administrative Law Application Office Lynn Ramsey Craft Annual Newport Harvest Street Festival Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
