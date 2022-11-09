NEWPORT — Early November wildfires burned acreage in Cocke County over the weekend. The dry conditions contributed to the fire risks, and helped spread the blazes.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry has reported that November kicked off with several wildfires throughout the state. As of Monday morning, 24 wildfires had been reported throughout the state and 1,122.3 acres had been burned. The dry weather, along with wind advisories, have led to increased fire risks.

