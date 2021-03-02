NEWPORT—Work continues on the downtown storm drain project, but Main Street has officially reopened.
Crews removed the barriers Monday afternoon allowing traffic to flow freely through downtown.
A portion of Woodlawn Avenue continues to be closed as crews are working each day to install new storm pipe.
Currently only two outlets exist to remove stormwater downtown west of McMahan Avenue. This includes not only the streets of downtown, but also hundreds of acres of watershed from the areas above downtown in elevation.
“The goal for this project is to improve the stormwater infrastructure downtown to try and encourage investment in the private property by existing property owners or new investors to Newport,” said Community Development Director Gary Carver.
Bore pits have been dug and storm pipe has been installed to allow better water flow. For years downtown has flooded during torrential rains, which has impacted businesses in the area.
A stormwater study conducted in 2017 found the current stormwater system for downtown to be inadequate. A community block development grant was awarded to the City of Newport and those funds are being used to pay for the project.
Work will be done on the other side of the railroad tracks in the next phase of the project as drain pipe will be run to the edge of the Pigeon River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.