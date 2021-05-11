NEWPORT—The Cocke County Shriners are in the midst of their annual paper sale. The sale kicked off on May 10 and will run through May 16.
Shrine club members will be at both Food City locations throughout the week. On Sunday, May 16, a roadblock will be held to provide residents with another opportunity to donate to a worthy cause.
The Shriners will also be collecting donations at Walmart on the third weekends in June and July.
Shriners provide and support Shriners Hospitals, and provide transportation regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.
Faye Fish and Modern Woodmen have agreed to supply a $2,500 matching donation for funds raised in the county.
The Shriners kindly ask for your help so they can continue to provide an invaluable service to the children of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.