4-H develops youth to thrive and to “make the best better.” Youth participate in 4-H through clubs, special interest groups, after-school programs, camps, and many other methods. 4-H youth “learn by doing” through hands-on activities, starting in their own communities, and reaching far beyond; while empowering them to develop and strengthen valuable life skills.
Cocke County 4-H clubs and activities are funded by community donors and fundraisers. The generosity of people who understand the value of 4-H and want to help us reach more youth. Most of our offerings are free because of those donors. The activities we do charge for often aren’t fully covered by that fee. Please consider supporting your local 4-H program. Here’s one way you can do that: FLOCK YOUR FRIENDS!
Choose a weekday in August to have your friend flocked. Choose between 5- 30 flamingos in groups of 5 for $1 each flamingo. We'll leave them in their yard for 24 hours with a sign telling them they have been flocked. Home or businesses, we don't discriminate, as long as they have a place to stick the flamingos. Not interested in being flocked? Purchase flocking insurance today for $10 and say no to awkward pink birds in your yard. To choose a "victim" call the Cocke County Extension Office at 423-623-6531 or purchase online at tiny.utk.edu/payonline
