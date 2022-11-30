Buddy Woods’ mom warned him not to get into the restaurant business, but after he retired, The Grease Rack beckoned and he answered the call despite his mom’s well-intentioned advice. This past summer, the beloved Newport steakhouse with the unlikely name celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Most locals know the origin of the restaurant’s name and it has become part of Newport lore. The restaurant, located at 555 Morrell Springs Road, began life in the 1960s as a Texaco gas station, founded by Buddy’s dad, Earl Woods, a consummate entrepreneur. However, the oil embargo which directly impacted the main focus of the business, led Earl to ditch the filling station in 1972.
“He decided he would turn it into just a little bar for friends,” Buddy said. It soon grew into more than just a neighborhood bar, and even had a bit of a clandestine, speakeasy system in those earliest days.
“My dad would just go to the store and buy a case of Jack Daniel’s as if he was going to take it home, but would take it here and sell it for whatever it was,” Buddy said. In order to gain entry and drink though, one had to be recognized and buzzed in. The buzzer still exists, but entry is no longer a clandestine affair.
“If it was somebody in a shirt and tie, they would be told, ‘sorry, we’re closed.’ That’s part of the legacy of the place,” Buddy said.
These days The Grease Rack quite legitimately sells beer, but does not sell liquor.
Buddy also explains the origin of the name of The Grease Rack, while coming from its beginnings, was not necessarily the first choice of his dad, but it was what the regulars called it – even though the gas station never had any grease racks. His dad thought it wasn’t a good name for a restaurant, but went with it since that was what everyone was calling it.
Earl Woods died in 1991, running The Grease Rack right up until that point along with his wife Joyce and Buddy’s sister, Judy.
Buddy, after spending a couple of years “doing a really good job” of being retired, took over operation of The Grease Rack in 2015 when his mom became afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease.
But while he didn’t specifically take his mom’s advice about being in the restaurant business – his mom and her family had a significant background in the hospitality field – he did wisely take another piece of her advice to heart.
She told me, ‘Whatever you do, I want you to get an education, I want you to be successful, marry a woman that will work, don’t marry a woman that is afraid of hard work.”
Buddy and his wife LuAn got married after they got out of school at Charleston Southern.
Buddy was a basketball star in high school and played basketball at a junior college, and during that time met his future wife, LuAn, who was attending Charleston Southern. Buddy convinced the coach at Charleston Southern to give him a tryout so he could be near LuAn and he was offered a scholarship there.
Now, Buddy, 67, and LuAn, are synonymous with The Grease Rack, which has expanded to the point where it can seat up to around 100 people and on most days (it’s open Wednesday through Saturday) is packed with patrons.
On this day, The Grease Rack was hosting three parties, one outside and two inside.
Those fortunate enough to be attending one of the parties were able to enjoy, in addition to The Grease Rack’s usual fare, a homemade hummingbird cake and homemade cannolis baked by LuAn. While talking with Buddy for this story, LuAn called and made sure Buddy explained to the staff how she wanted the powdered sugar sprinkled on the cannolis to give it the proper presentation. It’s those kinds of touches that lend to the charm of The Grease Rack.
The restaurant has garnered a reputation near and wide for its menu, which famously includes steaks, chicken, seafood, burgers, and appetizers, including the highly requested hot fried cheese balls, which are filled with pepperjack cheese.
Buddy says their top sellers are “baby steaks” (8 oz. beef filet tips) and ribeye steaks. But for those with big appetites there is their signature porterhouse steak or the “Earl’s Special,” which is a 14 ounce New York strip steak named for its founder, and then there is the French onion soup, which is highly sought after and is available daily along with vegetable soup.
The Grease Rack’s customer base runs deep throughout East Tennessee but also beyond, with regular customers coming from as far away as Chicago and even one regular customer from Kentucky who chartered a bus. “He had so many people wanting to come here for his birthday, he chartered a bus and took up half the dining room,” Buddy said.
There have been recent supply cost increases, from everything from napkin ring holders to steaks, but Buddy has been diligent about keeping costs within reason while not sacrificing any quality and even has found a beef source that, while more expensive, is “the best looking meat and the most tender meat,” Buddy said.
The restaurant had one significant bump in the road since Buddy and LuAn took it over, but even that was handled with acumen and a proactive approach.
Buddy gathered information about the then-looming COVID pandemic and heeded advice.
“I decided to close for four months,” Buddy said. “We stocked up the store, stocked up the freezer. I said ‘we may as well shut down.’ I told all these kids (his staff) ‘we’re going to shut down for four months and go apply tomorrow for unemployment’ and from that standpoint, they didn’t suffer.
“When we opened back up, it was like it was never closed.”
The heartbeat of any successful restaurant relies on its staff and Buddy speaks warmly of his staff. He relies heavily on his manager, Stephanie Smith and others such as 30-year server Susie Dollar, whom many of his customers ask for and according to Buddy, has the “biggest heart.”
Buddy says the thing he enjoys most is the interaction with his customers and the community. He likes visiting with his clientele, but also makes clear if needed, he will work the back or front of the house.
“I will wash dishes, if that’s what’s needed,” he said. “If we need to, I can bus a table. I don’t want anybody to think I’m too good to wash dishes, but I don’t cook.”
Fifty years since its inception – the exact month in 1972 is not known, so in tribute to his mom, Buddy chose her birthday month, July, as the unofficial month it opened that year – The Grease Rack is still going strong.
