HARTFORD—As the rafting industry continues to grow in Cocke County, one company really made a splash with tourists during the 2021 season.
Rip Roaring Adventures was rated the number one Family Friendly Fun Experience in the world by the international tourism aggregate, Tripadvisor. In addition to the top spot in the Family Fun category, Rip Roaring was also named the number three water experience in the world and number 11 overall experience in the world.
Rip Roaring is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Joe and Crystal Novotny. The couple attribute their success to a focus on customer experience and a true passion for whitewater rafting.
“Joe has been guiding for over 22 years, and I have been in whitewater rafting managing places since I was 16-years-old,” Crystal Novotny said.
“We bought the company and built it up from running 2,000 people early on to over 17,000 this past year. We really pay attention to Tripadvisor, and I personally respond to every single review that we get. It’s been a really good platform for us because you can go there and see how you’re doing.
“When you call us you talk to me, and Joe will guide you down the river. We have a really good staff and our guests are wonderful.”
With his more than 20 years of experience, Joe Novotny has helped train raft guides from other outfits along the Pigeon River. He also helped train the Newport and Cocke County Swift Water Rescue Teams.
“Joe’s motto is ‘We’re on their vacation,’ and that is the motto of our entire staff now. We try to make it the best experience that we can because we have the best jobs in the world,” Novotny said.
Travelers from across the country are booking trips down the river with Rip Roaring for the 2022 season after seeing the outstanding reviews on Tripadvisor. Joe Novotny said repeat and new visitors are looking to have the same fun experience on their next trip down the river.
“Tripadvisor really works in an amazing way because our guests actually know our guides before they even get here,” Joe Novotny said. “We have requests for certain guides even if they have never been rafting with us before. They read on Tripadvisor how much fun other guests have had and they want the same experience.”
The top spot on Tripadvisor wasn’t the only bit of recognition that Rip Roaring received for 2021. Senator Steve Southerland sent the Novotnys a special proclamation to honor their status as the number one in the world.
Rip Roaring partners with local tourism, lodging and adventure destinations in the area to guide visitors to a truly authentic experience.
The team’s commitment to showing local explorers and world traveling tourists the best of what the region has to offer has helped propel them to some of the top rankings worldwide.
