Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will recommend Susanne Cox to the board for appointment as the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Morristown. The board will consider the appointment at its next quarterly meeting March 31.
Cox has been vice president of TCAT Morristown since 2014 and was one of two finalists selected for the presidency by an 18-member search advisory committee and announced on March 2. The finalists participated in on-campus interviews with the campus community and public on March 14.
“Vice President Cox has demonstrated that she is dedicated to the success of the students of TCAT Morristown, the college and the entire region it serves. She’s very enthusiastic about what’s ahead for the college, its students and the area,” Tydings said. “We had a great list of candidates overall, especially the finalists brought forth by the search committee, and I’m pleased to recommend Ms. Cox for the Board’s consideration.”
Cox joined the staff at TCAT Morristown in 1990 as bookstore clerk and assistant to the president, and 10 years later was appointed business office manager in 2000. From 2010 to 2012, she served as a student services support associate, followed by service as financial aid coordinator from 2012 to 2014, when she was appointed the college’s vice president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.